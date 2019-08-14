Man arrested in connection to vehicle break-ins at assisted living center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged in connection to vehicle break-ins at a Wilmington assisted living center.
According to a Facebook post from the New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office, Donald Wesley Shepard Jr., 32, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Online records state that Shepard is charged with financial card fraud and two counts of breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle.
The sheriff’s office Facebook post says that Shepard broke into vehicles at Cedar Cove Assisted Living located at 4200 Jasmine Cove Way shortly before 4 a.m. on Aug. 11.
