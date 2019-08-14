Man arrested in connection to vehicle break-ins at assisted living center

Man arrested in connection to vehicle break-ins at assisted living center
According to a Facebook post from the New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office, Donald Wesley Shepard Jr., 32, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. (Source: NHCSO)
By Jim Gentry | August 14, 2019 at 7:04 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 7:04 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged in connection to vehicle break-ins at a Wilmington assisted living center.

Donald Wesley Shepard Jr.
Donald Wesley Shepard Jr. (Source: NHCSO)

According to a Facebook post from the New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office, Donald Wesley Shepard Jr., 32, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Online records state that Shepard is charged with financial card fraud and two counts of breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office Facebook post says that Shepard broke into vehicles at Cedar Cove Assisted Living located at 4200 Jasmine Cove Way shortly before 4 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Case # 2019-06013 Update Suspect identified and arrested this afternoon. Donald Wesley Shepard Jr.,...

Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.