Leland police ask for public’s help in identifying alleged gas thieves

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing gas from a Leland convenience store in May.
According to a Facebook post from the Leland Police Department, the theft took place at the GoGas on Village Road at approximately 8 p.m. on May 13.
The post states that two men filled up their vehicles with gas before leaving without paying. One was driving a gold Mercedes-Benz four-door sedan while the other was driving a convertible Ford Mustang with black graphics down its sides.
In one pictured released by police, one of the men can be seen removing the license plate from the Mustang while covering his head with a towel.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Hutt at 910-332-5009 or ehutt@townofleland.com.
