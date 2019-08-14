First Alert Forecast: hot, stormy pattern emerging

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you. Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! The weakest of cold fronts will settle southward across the Carolinas through the remainder of your Wednesday and Thursday, helping to focus chances for showers and storms as it goes.
Nighttime lows mixed with dew points in the 70s will make it feel like you’re wrapped in a warm damp blanket. Daytime highs will function in the seasonable upper 80s with a heat index continuing to meander around 100 degrees through the next several days.
The atmosphere has struggled to generate widespread rain in the Cape Fear Region in 2019, but enough ingredients are present to argue for at least a scattered coverage of heavy showers and locally gusty storms. Thanks for staying alert! The Storm Prediction Center highlights a marginal risk for severe storms for Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy downpours, lightning, and damaging winds as the primary threat.
Catch more rain chances in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, line up a ten-day forecast for your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App. Last point on this Wednesday: Atlantic tropical storm development remains unlikely!
