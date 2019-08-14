First Alert Forecast: hot ‘n’ stormy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! For today into tomorrow: the weakest of cold fronts will settle southward across the Carolinas, helping to focus chances for showers and storms as it goes. The atmosphere has struggled to generate widespread rain in the Cape Fear Region in 2019, but enough ingredients are present to argue for at least a scattered coverage of heavy showers and locally gusty storms. Thanks for staying alert!
Catch more rain chances in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, line up a ten-day forecast for your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App. Last point on this Wednesday: Atlantic tropical storm development remains unlikely!
