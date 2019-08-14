DA: No charges to be filed in 19-year-old’s shooting death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - No charges will be filed in the shooting death of a Wilmington teen back in June, the District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Sayvor Almondre Cromartie, 19, was fatally shot in the 200 block of South 11th Street near Ann and Orange streets on June 19.
“After a careful review of the conduct of everyone involved in this shooting, my office has determined that no individual will be charged in the death of Sayvor Cromartie,” District Attorney Ben David said in a news release.
David added, without going into specifics, that had Cromartie survived, he would have likely faced “numerous criminal offenses for the events of that day."
Cromartie’s mother, Shalonda Vaughn, and several of his associates have been charged in connection with what transpired prior to the fatal shooting. Vaughn was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, according to David.
Others charged include:
- Vandarian Canty - assault on a female and communicating threats.
- James Chase - attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Jacob Chavis - attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon
- Treyquan Corbett - assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
- Walter Kinlaw - assault inflicting serious bodily injury and first-degree kidnapping
David declined to identify the gunman or what exactly happened prior to Cromartie being fatally shot, citing a need to protect the integrity of the case.
“Until the above listed criminal cases reach a courtroom for trial or disposition, we cannot comment any further on these events to avoid any undue prejudice to him and the protect the integrity of the judicial process,” David said.
