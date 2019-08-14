Construction underway at Leland Town Center

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - In less than a year, Leland residents will no longer have to cross the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to enjoy Chick-Fil-A or Starbucks.
Work is underway on the newest addition to the Leland Town Center development located along U.S. 17 and Ocean Gate Plaza.
The 9000-square-foot building will house a Starbucks and Heartland Dental.
Developers expect the construction on the building to be finished by the end of the year, with Starbucks slated to move in sometime in spring of 2020.
Residents will not have to wait as long for the Chick-fil-A to be complete. Work on the building is expected to begin soon, with a planned opening date of Jan. or Feb. 2020.
This is the first phase of the project.
