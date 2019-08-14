Columbus Co. man says men fired shots at him after complained about speeding

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man told law enforcement that shots were fired in his direction after he complained about a vehicle speeding Tuesday.
According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of shots fired on Davids Pathway in the Delco area.
A 47-year-old man told officials that he confronted two people in a vehicle for speeding down the private road. He said one of the individuals then pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the man.
The suspects then fled the scene.
No one was injured in the incident, which is still under investigation.
