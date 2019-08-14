City Council to consider designating 3rd St. in honor of civil rights pioneer

From left: Joseph McNeil, Jibreel Khazan, and Franklin McCain greet each other during an opening of a new exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History in Washington , Jan. 14, 1995. The three men came to commemorate their sit-in at the Woolworth's lunch counter 35 years ago in Greensboro, N.C., that sparked a civil rights tactic that challenged racial inequality in the South and eventually earned blacks the right to be treated equal to whites. The lunch counter and other related items went on display at the museum. (AP Photo/Tyler Mallory) (Source: Tyler Mallory)