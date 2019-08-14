Cerro Gordo woman accused of stealing juveniles’ identities to obtain credit cards

Bristol King (Source: CCSO)
August 14, 2019 at 11:53 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 12:41 PM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Cerro Gordo woman is facing two dozen charges after allegedly stealing the identities of two juveniles.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a person reported to law enforcement on June 20 that the identities of the two juveniles had been used to fraudulently obtain credit cards.

Tatum said a detective was assigned to investigate the case and probable cause was found to charge Bristol King with 12 counts of unlawfully obtaining a credit card and 12 counts of identity theft.

According to Tatum, King allegedly opened fraudulent credit cards with the following companies:

  • Discover
  • Express
  • Maurice’s
  • Victoria’s Secret
  • Gap
  • Walmart
  • American Eagle
  • Belk
  • Lowes
  • Care Credit
  • Capital One

She was booked under a $120,000 secured bond.

