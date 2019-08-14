Cerro Gordo woman accused of stealing juveniles’ identities to obtain credit cards

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Cerro Gordo woman is facing two dozen charges after allegedly stealing the identities of two juveniles.
According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a person reported to law enforcement on June 20 that the identities of the two juveniles had been used to fraudulently obtain credit cards.
Tatum said a detective was assigned to investigate the case and probable cause was found to charge Bristol King with 12 counts of unlawfully obtaining a credit card and 12 counts of identity theft.
According to Tatum, King allegedly opened fraudulent credit cards with the following companies:
- Discover
- Express
- Maurice’s
- Victoria’s Secret
- Gap
- Walmart
- American Eagle
- Belk
- Lowes
- Care Credit
- Capital One
She was booked under a $120,000 secured bond.
