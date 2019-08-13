UNCW walk-on finds out about scholarship while on Vatican City steps

VATICAN CITY (WECT) - What was already a special trip for the UNCW basketball team became a little more special for one player Tuesday morning.
The Seahawks, who played a pair of exhibition games in Italy, were on the Vatican City steps when coach C.B. McGrath had the players huddle around him.
That’s when he announced that walk-on guard Brent Jenkins has been awarded a scholarship.
Jenkins was instantly mobbed by his teammates.
Jenkins joined the Seahawks late last season as a walk-on. He saw one minute of game action during the 2018-19 campaign in UNCW’s qaurterfinal loss to Northeastern in the CAA tournament.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.