UNCW falls in final game of Foreign Tour

ROME, ITALY (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team lost 91-90 to the team from Serbia in the Seahawks final game of the 2019 Foreign Tour Monday.
UNCW led 47-37 at halftime but the Serbian Club outscored the Seahawks 27-21 in the third quarter.
Mike Okauru led the Seahawks with 14 points, while Jay Estime, Brian Tolefree, Marten Linssen all chipped in with 12 points as seven players scored in double figures.
“We got off to a pretty decent start and played hard the whole game,” said C.B. McGrath in a UNCW release. “It came down to making shots and they made their shots in the second half. We didn’t get the stops that we needed to and they made some guarded shots while we missed some wide open looks.”
Jaylen Sims and Ty Gadsden did not play due to injury.
