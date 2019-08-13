Supply man wanted on arson charges

Supply man wanted on arson charges
Investigators in Brunswick County are looking for Kody Medford in connection to a fire at a home in Calabash.
By Jon Evans | August 13, 2019 at 12:03 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 12:03 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for Kody Devin Medford, 26, of North Tanglewood Drive in Supply, in connection to a fire that happened over the weekend in Calabash.

Medford is facing charges of first- and second-degree arson for the fire that happened Sunday at a home on High Point Avenue in Calabash. The Sunset Beach Fire Department posted a picture of the fire on its’ Facebook page, saying no one got hurt.

Sheriff's investigators are looking for a suspect wanted for setting this fire at a home in Calabash.
Sheriff's investigators are looking for a suspect wanted for setting this fire at a home in Calabash. (Source: Sunset Beach Fire Dept.)

Anyone with information on Medford’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Leonard at Det. Leonard at 910-363-7114.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.