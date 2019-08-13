Supply man wanted on arson charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for Kody Devin Medford, 26, of North Tanglewood Drive in Supply, in connection to a fire that happened over the weekend in Calabash.
Medford is facing charges of first- and second-degree arson for the fire that happened Sunday at a home on High Point Avenue in Calabash. The Sunset Beach Fire Department posted a picture of the fire on its’ Facebook page, saying no one got hurt.
Anyone with information on Medford’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Leonard at Det. Leonard at 910-363-7114.
