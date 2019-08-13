Some Scotts Hill residents without water as crews repair main leak

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Some Pender County water customers in Foy’s Plantation along Francis Marion Drive, Jefferson Drive, and Leslie Lane in Scotts Hill are without water as crews work to fix a leaking main line Tuesday afternoon.
“We expect water to be off for several hours while repairs are performed,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Utilities director.
Water service will be returned upon completion of the work. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
“Consumers in the area Francis Marion Drive, Jefferson Drive, and Leslie Lane are advised to boil all water used for human consumption,” said Keel. “This includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation. Or, customers may use bottled water until this advisory is lifted. This advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 24 hours.”
Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.
“Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible,” said Keel.
This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.
