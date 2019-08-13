Redevelopment of Independence Mall getting under way; work expected to be completed fall 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first phase of the long-delayed redevelopment of Independence Mall is expected to get under way “in the coming days,” according to a spokesperson for Brookfield Properties.
Work will begin with the demolition of the former Sears building and wing, according to Claudia G. Ilagan with Brookfield Properties.
“Dick’s Sporting Goods Superstore will replace a portion of the former Sears wing, and an open-air streetscape area facing Oleander Drive will replace a portion of the existing mall,” she said in an email.
Three new buildings that will house restaurants also will be constructed in the parking lot along Oleander Dr.
Ilagin said the redevelopment is expected to be completed by fall of 2020.
Rouse Properties, a subsidiary of Brookfield Properties, first announced its plans for redevelopment dubbed “the Collection at Independence” in March of 2018.
WECT’s Emily Featherston took a look at the delayed redevelopment in April.
