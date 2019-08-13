NCDOT will not continue work on Cape Fear Crossing at this time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it will not continue planning and design work on the Cape Fear Crossing project at this time.
The controversial project would include a 9.5 mile road and bridge over the river that would improve traffic and freight movement to and from the Port of Wilmington. The bridge would cost nearly a billion dollars and impact neighborhoods on both sides of the river.
“The decision to halt efforts on this project comes after the draft State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) was released this month," NCDOT said in a release Tuesday. "In the STIP, the project did not score well enough to receive construction funding.”
The NCDOT said it initially was considering six different corridors that would have connected U.S. 17 and I-140 in Brunswick Co. to U.S. 421 near the Port of Wilmington.
It had planned to pick a preferred corridor in June of this year but that deadline was pushed back to the end of the year due to the response received during public hearings.
About 650 people attended a public input meeting in April at North Brunswick High School.
“I’m here because I don’t want to lose my home. I don’t want to lose my neighborhood. I don’t want to lose my town,” Brunswick Forest resident Rhonda Florian said at the meeting. “When I read there would be 180 homes destroyed by this plan, and 76 businesses destroyed by this plan, I thought, ‘My Lord, if a hurricane did that, or a tornado or an earthquake did that in one town, the governor would give a state of emergency.’ FEMA would come, the Red Cross, everybody but the city of Wilmington and the state of North Carolina can do this on purpose to the residents of Leland. They’re going to purposely wipe out $60-70 million of real estate.
"While we can measure that in dollars, we cannot measure the human tragedy and suffering that would come from that.”
The Cape Fear Crossing was one of more than 100 Cape Fear area projects listed on the DOT’s 10-year plan list released last week. Federal funds were expected to pay for 80 percent of the project with the other 20 percent coming from the state.
Transportation officials say that the project could be reconsidered in the future if it is submitted by the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“It would then be scored again by local transportation officials and NCDOT and compete with other projects for funding,” the release states. “The department will be releasing the next draft STIP in February 2022.”
