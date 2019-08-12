Man wanted for woman’s murder and abduction of 2 missing children in Charlotte, AMBER Alert issued

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted for the murder of a woman and the abduction of two missing children in Charlotte Monday night. An AMBER Alert has been issued for the two missing children.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives are searching for 35-year-old Edward Silk Garner Sr., who is the suspect in the murder of 28-year-old Aiesha Shantel Summers.
Summers was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Monday in an apartment complex on Perugia Way, which is off of S. Tryon Street just north of Steele Creek Road. CMPD stated that the incident was likely domestic-related.
Police say Garner Sr. took his children from the scene at Perugia Way. Garner Sr. is described as a black male, standing 6′1″ tall, with brown, short cut hair, brown eyes and a beard with goatee.
The missing children are 1-year-old Aziyah Sana’a Garner and 3-year-old Dior Muhammad.
Aziyah was last seen wearing a black romper with a purple and blue flower onesie. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Aziyah has black hair and brown eyes.
Dior was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Dior stands about 3 feet tall, weighing around 32 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police provided a picture of Aziyah, but did not provide a picture of Dior.
Garner Sr. has warrants for murder and possession of firearm by felon and is considered armed and dangerous.
He was last seen driving a white 2000 S430 Mercedes with a sunroof with North Carolina plates HCV-1629.
Police say Garner Sr. is believed to be in the company of 18-year-old Edward Silk Garner Jr. Garner Jr is described as a black male, standing 5′8″ with short, brown hair and brown eyes. There is an unknown clothing description.
According to the NC Department of Safety, Garner Jr. was in the car with his father and it is unknown what his role is in the abduction.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
