Man struck, killed while skateboarding on U.S. 17 in Brunswick County

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man was struck and killed while skateboarding on U.S. 17 outside of Leland Monday night, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol officials said Gregory Lindsay Jr., 27, was skateboarding southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. 17 in between Kay Todd Road and Hewett-Burton Road when he attempted to cross the road and was struck by a pick-up truck around 8:40 p.m.
Lindsay was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges are expected to be filed.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.