Former NHCS employee had history of alleged violent sexual assaults against women before he was hire

“He pulled out a gun and put it at my left temple. He told me I wasn’t leaving and that he had everything to make me happy. He began asking was it someone else, pushed me to the floor and began choking me. Then he held me at gunpoint again and told me to tell the truth. He said ‘I thought you said this was my pussy,’ and then he jabbed my vagina and started choking me again calling me a slut and saying ‘that’s what you wanted, right?’ Then he stopped choking me and began kicking me. I crawled over to get my things and get up to head toward the door and he pushed me back down and pulled out the gun and blocked the door. Then I snapped, I ran to the kitchen and grabbed pliers from a shelf and headed at the window. He tackled me. I was screaming and he was on top of me saying everything to quiet me and contain me. Then he told me to leave. I grabbed my things and ran out the door.”