First Alert Forecast: turning a corner to a stormy pattern

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast sizzles for this August 13: targeted high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s are around five degrees above average even for this classically hot time of year. And, friends, please hydrate for extra taxing heat index values that will likely crest in the lower and middle 100s. Can you count on a cooling storm to pop up? Not really - those odds are at 20%.
Chances for cooling and drenching showers and gusty storms ought to trend more generous for Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure wave drops southward toward the Cape Fear Region from the Mid-Atlantic Region. And boy do we need any rain we can get! So far this year, Wilmington has scraped up less than 18 inches of precipitation. Think back to last year, the wettest year on record, when a whopping 60 inches dropped in the Port City - a year can make a big difference!
Catch more rain chances in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, line up a ten-day forecast for your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App. Last point on this Tuesday: Atlantic tropical storm development remains unlikely!
