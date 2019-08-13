First Alert Forecast: turning a corner to a stormy pattern

Chances for cooling and drenching showers and gusty storms ought to trend more generous for Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure wave drops southward toward the Cape Fear Region from the Mid-Atlantic Region. And boy do we need any rain we can get! So far this year, Wilmington has scraped up less than 18 inches of precipitation. Think back to last year, the wettest year on record, when a whopping 60 inches dropped in the Port City - a year can make a big difference!