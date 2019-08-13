First Alert Forecast: hot and trending much stormier

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast sizzles for this August 13: targeted high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s are around five degrees above average even for this classically hot time of year. And, friends, please hydrate for extra taxing heat index values that will likely crest in the lower and middle 100s. Can you count on a cooling storm to pop up? Not really - those odds are at 20%.
Chances for cooling and drenching showers and gusty storms ought to trend more generous for Wednesday as a low pressure wave drops southward toward the Cape Fear Region from the Mid-Atlantic Region. Catch more rain chances in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, line up a ten-day forecast for your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App. Last point on this Tuesday: Atlantic tropical storm development remains unlikely!
