First Alert Forecast: hot and trending much stormier

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast sizzles for this August 13: targeted high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s are around five degrees above average even for this classically hot time of year. And, friends, please hydrate for extra taxing heat index values that will likely crest in the lower and middle 100s. Can you count on a cooling storm to pop up? Not really - those odds are at 20%.