Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Columbus County

EAST ARCADIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the Riegelwood area Monday morning.
According to a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, authorities responded around 10:15 a.m. to the 200 block of Bowen Blanks Drive in the East Arcadia area of Riegelwood after receiving a report about a cardiac arrest.
Upon arrival, deputes found Kris Audrey Bryant, 49, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The spokeswoman said this was an isolated incident and that the sheriff’s office is investigating.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is requesting anyone with information in this case to please contact Investigator V. Jacobs at 910-640-6627.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.