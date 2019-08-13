Delco woman accused of making purchases with stolen debit card

DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - A Delco woman is facing charges after she allegedly used a stolen debit card to make several purchases, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to a news release, deputies responded to a report of financial card fraud on July 11 and the victim said their debit card was used to make fraudulent purchases without their consent.
Following an investigation, Christy Pemberton, 42, of Delco was charged with three counts of obtaining property by false pretense.
She was arrested on Aug. 9 and booked in jail under a $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.