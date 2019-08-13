COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants flexible seating for special needs students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jessica Milligan feels fortunate to be able to teach her students who all have special needs. She teaches 6-8th grade at Shallotte Middle School.
“All of my students have many different learning needs,” Milligan says on the Donors Choose website. “We have physical needs, behavioral needs, and academic needs. They all learn in different ways, I have noticed over the past 7 or more years in teaching, that students need to be able to move around and be comfortable while learning.”
Milligan has created a Donors Choose project with hopes of getting flexible seating for her classroom.
Donors Choose is an online charity that helps teachers across the country get funding for special projects through donations.
Milligan set a goal of $1,037. She’s already received several donations but still needs $677 to get fully funded. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the flexible seating and deliver them to the school.
If donations are received on Tuesday, August 13, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will donate $1 for every $2 raised.
Milligan says she believes the flexible seating will enhance her students learning experience.
“I believe that my students deserve so much that flexible seating will allow for a comforting and active learning environment that will achieve growth in us all,” Milligan says.
If you would like to donate to Mrs. Milligan’s project, click here.
