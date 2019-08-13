Clear the Shelters: Costs to consider before adopting a furry friend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT is once again partnering with NBC and the National Clear the Shelters campaign.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, shelters and rescue groups all over the country will waive or reduce adoption fees. The events is an effort to get dogs and cats out of shelters into their furever home.
Natasha Vincent and her daughter Kiana love their new kitty.
Before you head to a shelter there are some costs to consider.
Ask the shelter or rescue your adopting from which vaccinations your pet has received. Puppies and kittens usually get a first round shots but will need follow up vaccinations.
Your pet will also need regular check ups - at least once a year and they will need heart worm and flea prevention medication.
For dogs, the costs vary depending on the size, bigger dogs usually cost more.
There could also be a pet charge for you apartment complex or even a house you’re renting. When you go out of town, there’s the cost of boarding your pet or hiring a pet sitter.
Most animals today are already spayed or neutered before they leave a shelter but if not, that could be an additional cost.
Click here for more tips and a quiz to test whether you’re ready for a pet as well as a list of local shelters participating in Clear the Shelters.
