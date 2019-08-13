Carolina Beach to vote on amending its public nudity ordinance

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach leaders will consider changing the wording of the town’s public nudity ordinance, after a resident recently felt uncomfortable while at the beach.
“Our council and staff received an email, that a citizen felt like the female lifeguard bathing suits were too skimpy and revealing," said Carolina Beach Councilwoman LeAnn Pierce. "The town attorney realized that we may need to revisit the ordinance.”
Carolina Beach’s public nudity ordinance states that “it is unlawful for any person to appear on any public beach, any public street or any public park in a state of dress or undress so as to expose to the view of others the human male or female pubic area, public hair, anus, vulva or buttocks.”
“The reason this is coming up to council tonight is because the North Carolina law is a little different and we’re not complying with that so we’re trying to come into compliance with that," says Pierce. "Our ordinance mentions buttocks, and that probably is what will be removed from that.”
Current North Carolina law verifies that it is legal to expose the buttocks on the beach, so long as it does not result in exposure of genitals or the anus.
North Carolina beaches that have unregulated public nudity ordinances include Nags Head, Topsail, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Emerald Isle, Kill Devil Hills, Pine Knoll Shores, Wilmington, Bald Head Island and North Topsail Beach.
Sunset Beach, Oak Island, Ocean Isle and Holden Beach, all state in their ordinances that the buttocks is “less than fully opaque." Kure Beach prohibits thongs.
Carolina Beach will hold a regular town council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to go over this topic and others on the agenda. It is open to the public.
