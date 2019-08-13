Assistant chief accused of embezzling from Columbus County fire department

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The assistant chief for the Brunswick Fire Department is accused of stealing money from the agency, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
David Heath Porter, 31, of Whiteville, who is also the the fire department’s treasurer, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with 32 counts of embezzlement and 32 counts of obtaining property by false pretense.
The Board of Directors for the Brunswick Fire Department alerted the sheriff’s office on Aug. 8 about the missing funds. No other details about the incident have been released.
The town of Brunswick is a small community near Whiteville.
Porter was booked into the Columbus County Jail under a $235,000 bond, and was released after posting bail.
He’s expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
