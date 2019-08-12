Woman gets four months in prison for beating up woman, lighting her hair on fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County woman was sentenced to close to four months in prison after pleading guilty in connection with the assault of a woman whose hair was set on fire during the incident.
Muriel Hansley, 33, pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. She was given the maximum sentence for those charges — 120 days in prison.
A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Scott Farmer, 31, convinced the victim to come to his home in the 5400 block of Sidbury Road on April 16 at around 10:30 p.m. so Hansley, the mother of his child, could confront the woman.
At the time of her arrest, Hansley was charged with second-degree kidnapping and malicious use of an explosive with injury.
According to officials, the District Attorney’s Office has made multiple attempts to communicate with the victim but have been unsuccessful.
Farmer is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
A third arrest was made in the case in June when Justice Denea Lewis was charged with second-degree kidnapping, malicious use of an explosive with injury and conspiracy.
