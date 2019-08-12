UNCW professor accuses NHCS superintendent of intimidation after employer is contacted

“I have watched intimidation happen in the New Hanover school system. It is wrong. It frightens and can confuse innocent people," Edgerton said of the reason he continues his crusade years after the situation that put him at odds with NHCS. "Intimidation is bad role-modeling for administrators, teachers and children—and creates an environment of fear. It amounts to adult bullying in the schoolhouse. Secretly asking parents’ bosses to act against parents who are exercising their rights as citizens is bullying at the country-club level. It is deceitful and cowardly, and any school board should act against it—decisively and conclusively.”