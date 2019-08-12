UNCW professor accuses NHCS superintendent of intimidation after employer is contacted

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent professor from UNCW has filed a formal complaint with New Hanover County Schools, claiming the superintendent contacted his employer in an attempt to intimidate and silence him.
Dr. Clyde Edgerton has been involved in a very public battle with NHCS over its handling of a Spanish immersion program at Forest Hills Elementary School several years ago. Edgerton says the schools were discriminating against students of color who may have been interested in the program, but were not able to participate because the school system advertised the Spanish immersion program and filled it to capacity almost exclusively with white students.
The school system acknowledged enrollment issues with the program and made changes. But they also banned Edgerton from the campus, where his child attended school.
Recent developments with the arrest and conviction of Mike Kelly, a high school science teacher employed by NHCS, for dozens of sex crimes with his students spanning more than a decade, has reignited many concerns parents have had with the school system over the years. Some of those parents, including Edgerton, have openly called for an independent investigation of New Hanover County Schools for months. The school board refused, but after Kelly pleaded guilty in June, they changed course and decided to hire outside investigators.
NHCS Superintentdent Dr. Tim Markley has publicly responded to Edgerton’s renewed concerns over various perceived shortcomings of New Hanover County Schools in an op-ed in the Wilmington Star News. WECT has confirmed Markley also contacted UNCW to express concerns about their employee, Edgerton.
A UNCW spokesperson said while they did receive a call, they have no plans to take any action against Edgerton.
"I can confirm the university was contacted by Dr. Markley. The university has not taken, nor are we considering taking, any negative action against Dr. Edgerton," UNCW's Chief Communications Officer Janine Iamunno told WECT.
In his complaint, Edgerton indicates that Markley contacted his employer between December and August of this year. Under “Nature of Problem” on the complaint form, Edgerton wrote, “Intimidation and attempted abridgment of free speech by NHCS Superintendent Tim Markley through his speaking to one or more of my superiors at my place of employment regarding my protected speech and my advocacy actions on behalf of NHCS students, concerned parents, and North Carolina citizens.”
Edgerton wrote his desired outcome is that Markley be “fired or asked to resign effective immediately.”
“I have watched intimidation happen in the New Hanover school system. It is wrong. It frightens and can confuse innocent people," Edgerton said of the reason he continues his crusade years after the situation that put him at odds with NHCS. "Intimidation is bad role-modeling for administrators, teachers and children—and creates an environment of fear. It amounts to adult bullying in the schoolhouse. Secretly asking parents’ bosses to act against parents who are exercising their rights as citizens is bullying at the country-club level. It is deceitful and cowardly, and any school board should act against it—decisively and conclusively.”
Edgerton is the second person to tell WECT that NHCS contacted their employer after they challenged the school system. A deputy for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the school system complained to his supervisors after he filed a Title IX complaint against NHCS.
The deputy’s daughter was sexually assaulted by another student in 2015, and he was upset the schools were not enforcing terms of a court order to keep the assailant away from her on school property.
The deputy recounted at least 11 separate occasions where school officials complained to the sheriff’s department about his efforts to advocate for his daughter. He said the result was several written reprimands in his personnel file, a threat to his livelihood. That deputy asked us not to use his name in our story because he is still employed by the sheriff’s office and still fears retaliation. He said explicit threats have been made in the past.
“That was an exact statement made to our old attorney. That if I continued to push this matter, that I would have to worry about my employment. The school’s attorney told our former attorney that in a phone conversation,” the deputy said.
New Hanover County Schools has denied the allegations made by the deputy, which are the subject of an ongoing Title IX investigation by the Office of Civil Rights.
WECT reached out to Markley for comment on Friday about Edgerton’s formal complaint against the school system. He plans to release a statement later this afternoon, and we will update this story when that happens.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.