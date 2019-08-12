UNCW grad student builds greenhouse to protect the Venus flytrap

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A UNCW graduate student is using a greenhouse to educate the public and urge the much needed protection of the Venus flytrap. the state’s official state carnivorous plant.
Biology major, Jessica Roach, is fascinated by the Venus flytrap and she has taken action to protect this endangered plant. The flytrap is frequently poached in the Cape Fear area, a federal crime, and Roach decided that she had had enough.
Last October, Roach submitted her very first proposal to the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce to fund a greenhouse on Carolina Beach. She pointed out that she did it “because the public loves Venus Fly Traps. It’s the state carnivorous state plant. The whole world knows what they are and the whole world finds the fascinating but what they don’t know is how vulnerable they really are.”
Not long after Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, Jessica’s proposal was accepted and immediately granted funding. However, the post-Florence recovery caused a delay in the project getting off the ground. Finally in February, Jessica’s greenhouse was finally able to begin construction. Working completely separate from the university, Jessica received no credits and received no profit of any kind.
Jessica’s next step is to coordinate a date with the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony that will officially introduce the greenhouse to the public.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.