NHC Title IX Committee talks equality, still lacks mission statement

“I think our mission is to make sure New Hanover County Schools is to remain in compliance with a law that is constantly changing and so I think the reason for the lack of a mission statement is because Title IX is so vague, it is so difficult. The more we learn about it, the less we feel like we know about it sometimes. So our mission as a committee overall is to be able to adapt to a rapidly changing environment with a rapidly changing law at its center," Beaulieu said.