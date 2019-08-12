NHC Commission takes first step to re-vamp Government Center, brings back Committee for Women

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders took the first step in completely re-tooling the hub of county business at their meeting Monday.
Members of the New Hanover County Commission voted unanimously in favor of a resolution kicking-off the pursuit of a public-private partnership to redevelop the Government Center off College Road.
County staff will soon begin the process of sending out a Request for Qualifications to determine if any development firms have the skills and portfolio the county is looking for.
If they find a suitable match, county staff said negotiations would take place in November or December.
That timeline fits with a federal deadline for developers to make use of the Opportunity Zone program — a federal tax incentive mechanism that encourages growth in low-income census tracts through savings on capital gains tax.
County Manager Chris Coudriet told reporters the Opportunity Zone early deadline of Dec. 31 is not the reason they are pursuing this process now, but it will likely play into a developer’s proposal.
The county also unanimously approved re-establishing the New Hanover County Committee for Women.
“I’m excited that it was unanimous, and that this is going to be a place that women can go, and resources can be combined instead of being all over the county and all over the region," she said. "It’s exciting we have the support of the YWCA and I’m sure we won’t have any problem getting women on this board. I’m just really happy to be a part of progress in this county.”
