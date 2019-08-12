NHC Commission takes first step to re-vamp Government Center, brings back Committee for Women

The atrium of the government center is one of the spaces officials say is more than the county needs
By Emily Featherston | August 12, 2019 at 7:51 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 7:51 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders took the first step in completely re-tooling the hub of county business at their meeting Monday.

Members of the New Hanover County Commission voted unanimously in favor of a resolution kicking-off the pursuit of a public-private partnership to redevelop the Government Center off College Road.

The 15-acre site was purchased nearly two decades ago, and the roughly 136,000 square-foot building is about halfway through its lifespan, and county staff say the time has come to at least consider a new path forward.

County staff will soon begin the process of sending out a Request for Qualifications to determine if any development firms have the skills and portfolio the county is looking for.

If they find a suitable match, county staff said negotiations would take place in November or December.

That timeline fits with a federal deadline for developers to make use of the Opportunity Zone program — a federal tax incentive mechanism that encourages growth in low-income census tracts through savings on capital gains tax.

County Manager Chris Coudriet told reporters the Opportunity Zone early deadline of Dec. 31 is not the reason they are pursuing this process now, but it will likely play into a developer’s proposal.

The county also unanimously approved re-establishing the New Hanover County Committee for Women.

Vice-Chair Julia Olson-Boseman, who along with representatives from the YWCA helped bring the item to the table, said she was happy to see the support from her fellow commissioners.

“I’m excited that it was unanimous, and that this is going to be a place that women can go, and resources can be combined instead of being all over the county and all over the region," she said. "It’s exciting we have the support of the YWCA and I’m sure we won’t have any problem getting women on this board. I’m just really happy to be a part of progress in this county.”

