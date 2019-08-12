Fundraising effort underway to help hire staff for Arts Council

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County is a one-woman operation.
Now, another woman is working to change that.
While it has a board of directors, the Arts Council only has one full-time paid employee, Rhonda Bellamy, who is the executive director.
Jennifer Pate said she was shocked when she found out the organization, with its important mission, only had one employee. She launched a fundraising campaign to pay the salary of a professional to help the Arts Council with its mission.
“I have gotten to know Rhonda over the years and I’ve seen her contributions to Wilmington,” Pate said. “The mission of the Arts Council of Wilmington & NHC is to support artists and arts organizations through innovative public/private partnerships that support jobs, stimulate commerce, and showcase the region as an arts destination. Arts and culture are key components of quality of life and important contributors to urban economies as well.”
Pate organized a group of volunteers who are raising money for this effort, which culminates with the first-ever Arty Party on Saturday, Sept. 7 at KGB in downtown Wilmington from 6 to 9 p.m.
Spoonfed Kitchen, Milner’s Cafe, Pine Valley Markey, A Thyme Savor, True Blue Kitchen and Spinning Cotton will provide food for the event.
Right now, Bellamy is taking on a huge project - converting the abandoned Atlantic Coast Line Railroad into a walking and pedestrian trail filled with art and gardens, similar to the High Line in NYC.
Tickets to the party are available at: https://info_c402.gr8.com.
