First Alert Forecast: hot times, more storms later this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi and thanks for checking in on this Monday afternoon! August will consistently dish at-or-above average heat across the week ahead. Heat will be a real concern Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Heat index values will be well over 100 so stay well hydrated and take breaks inside air conditioning when you can. Needed rain chances ought to vary, though. They’ll start low. But, hinging on the approach of a weak low pressure system, they’ll build by Wednesday and Thursday. Please check out those specs and more on your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here or a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App. And for a last but certainly not least good point: new tropical storm development remains unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin this Monday!