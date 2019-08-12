First Alert Forecast: continued hot with variable storm chances for the week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi and thanks for checking in on this Monday! August will consistently dish at-or-above average heat across the week ahead. Needed rain chances ought to vary, though. They’ll start low. But, hinging on the approach of a weak low pressure system, they’ll build by Wednesday and Thursday. Please check out those specs and more on your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here or a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App. And for a last but certainly not least good point: new tropical storm development remains unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin this Monday!