Developer wants to build mixed-use project along Market St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A developer hopes to build a 14-building complex along Market Street, which would include 288 apartment and thousands of feet of commercial space.
Tribute Companies has submitted a special-use permit request to New Hanover County to allow residential uses within a commercial district.
The developer is planning a mixed-use project at 7241 Market Street which would include 288 apartment units and approximately 7,500 in commercial space.
The property is located near the Wilmington KOA Holiday campground about a mile north of the Military Cutoff Road intersection.
While the lot is approximately 31 acres, the special use permit would be for about 15 acres of the property.
Plans for the project state that the development would consist of 12 three-story buildings along with a one-story building and a two-story building.
A community meeting about the project is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Covenant Church (210 Station Road). The general public is invited to attend the meeting and have their questions on the development answered.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.