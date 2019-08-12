Common to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Academy Award and Grammy winning artist Common will perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Aug. 20.
Tickets are available here.
Mamuna Yusef will open for Common.
In a video sent to WECT News from Blue Bus Entertainment, Common said he is looking forward to the show in Wilmington.
It’s part of Common’s Let Love tour. He said he will play some of his hits along with new songs from his latest album, which has not yet been released.
“We’ve been excited,” he said. “It’s been an incredible experience because the performance is really live music but it’s theater too.”
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.