Brunswick County to hold educational seminars about voter ID requirements

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education will hold two educational seminars later this month about voter photo identification requirements for the 2020 elections.
The seminars, which are free and open to the public, will take place at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 in the Brunswick County Commissioners’ Chambers, David R. Sandifer Administration Building, at 30 Government Center Drive in Bolivia.
Beginning in 2020, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions. Last November, North Carolina voters approved an amendment to the state’s constitution to require photo ID at the polls.
Each county’s board of elections is required to hold at least two seminars before Sept. 1.
Seminar attendees will receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, one-stop early voting, and Election Day voting. Information about provisional voting, the availability of North Carolina voter ID cards and residency requirements for voting will also be provided.
For more information on the voter ID requirements in North Carolina, click here.
If you have questions, contact the Brunswick County Board of Elections at 910-253-2620 or email elections@brunswickcountync.gov
