UNCW nursing program ranked one of the top online programs in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - RegisteredNursing.org has ranked the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s program the third best online RN to BSN nursing school program in the state.
These programs have seen a sharp rise in popularity as many hospital and healthcare systems move to hire more BSN-educated RNs, the website says. Because there are programs offered online, nurses can work on their bachelor’s degree while continuing to work, making it easier to advance a nursing career. In many cases, clinicals cant be completed where students already work.
UNCW’s curriculum covers healthcare management as well as gerontology, community health, and patient education.
Winston Salem State University and Western Carolina University took the cake for the top two programs in North Carolina. In the state, theres 25 universities an RN can flexibly continue their education, according to the website.
