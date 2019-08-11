Ocean waves prove dangerous in summer 2019

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island has seen two freak accidents happen this summer.
Many people are at the beach for a much needed vacation, to enjoy friends and family, but nobody things about a wave crashing down on them as they’re playing.
“It’s so easy to get caught up and just playing and having a good time and you’re looking back towards the beach instead of out towards the ocean and that’s when you get hit by a wave you weren’t expecting,” said Chief Young. “When people get hurt is when they’re caught unaware that something out of the ordinary is coming.”
Young says there are a few things people can do to avoid getting hurt.
“The safest thing to do, especially if it’s going to break on you, is hold your breath and dive under and let the wave pass over you," said Young. "Especially, if you push yourself into it and under it, the wave will pass over you easily.”
Young said when people think of dangers, most of them think about big problems such as sharks, jelly fish and rip currents, but it’s the subtle, everyday, happenings that are most likely to cause injury.
