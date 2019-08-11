First Alert Forecast: summery heat with few storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! The second weekend of August is here, and your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region provides a little relief from the heat, but only by a few degrees.
Daytime highs for Sunday will strive for the upper 80s and lower 90s. That’s seasonable for this time of year. Heat index values may encroach on 100 for some spots, and that, no doubt, will add an extra amount of stress if you’re outside.
Chances for a cooling shower or storm will hover around a marginal 20-30% for the first of the week, followed by a risky 40% by week’s end.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Remember: you can always see a ten-day forecast tailored to your zip code anytime on your WECT Weather App!
