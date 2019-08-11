First Alert Forecast: Heat, humidity and sunshine to start the work week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hope you have enjoyed your weekend! It was a bit cooler outside today, but the heat and humidity cranks up again, to start the week.
Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s to the middle 90s through midweek. The heat index in some backyards will get into the triple digits. So be sure to stay hydrated in the heat!
Chances for a cooling shower or storm will hover around a marginal 20-30% for the first of the week, followed by 40-50% by week’s end.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Remember: you can always see a ten-day forecast tailored to your zip code anytime on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.