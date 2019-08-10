Yard sales August 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
4019 Hearthside Drive, Wilmington
Available for sale: Mahogany dining room table with pads, 6 chairs. Table is 62′' x 42′' and extends to 94′' using 2 self-storing leaves. Beautiful and well cared for maple dining room suite includes a hutch with interior accent lights, and table with 8 chairs. Table with pads measures 60′' x 42′' and extends to 88′' with 2 leaves. Will consider selling hutch separately. Wooden bookcases, Filing cabinet, Maytag washer & Whirlpool dryer, Collectible figurines (including Breyer horses and Rainbow Dreams unicorns), Small kitchen appliances, PhysioFit bike, Mattress, box spring, & rails (standard), Queen headboard, Wooden chest of drawers, Dry wash stand, Garden statue and Much more!
7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
4874 Berkley Drive, Wilmington
Furniture, Washer/Dryer, car speakers, cake pans, baby items, and more.
8 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Sunday also)
302 North 27th Street, Wilmington
Moving sale with kitchen items, a china cabinet, wall unit, living room set, household goods and more.
Pender County
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
178 Kinkaid Court, Hampstead (Hampstead Landing Community)
Furniture (sofa, tables, twin bed, entertainment center, desk and more), Kitchen Supplies, Hammock and Stand, Electronics, DVD’s, Exercise Equipment, Beach Toys, Bikes and much more.
Brunswick County
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
8684 Old Forest Drive, Leland
Items: Boys Toys- lots, Board games, Dress up costumes with accessories, PlayStation 2 with games, Ninja Turtle Truck w/figurines, 3 remote controlled vehicles, Super hero figurines, Boys clothes size 14 Lightning McQueen sleeping bag, like new, Play cash-register with play money, Books, DVDs, VHS (Disney), Paint ball helmet, Ladies clothing, shoes and boots, Fashion jewelry, Household items and more! Come see, all like-new or in very good condition!
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
1218 Fence Post Lane, Carolina shores (The Farm)
A little bite of everything antiques, furniture clothes and more
Columbus County
7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
5742 Old Lumberton Road, Whiteville (Oak Dale Baptist Church Recreation Hut)
Items offered for sale will be, House wares, Wall Art. Toy’s, Baby and Toddler Clothes and Shoes for girls. Adult Clothes and Shoes, Books, Puzzles. Christmas Decorations. Hand Tools, Fishing Gear, Hunting Items and much more.
