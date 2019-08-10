Yard sales August 10

Available for sale: Mahogany dining room table with pads, 6 chairs. Table is 62′' x 42′' and extends to 94′' using 2 self-storing leaves. Beautiful and well cared for maple dining room suite includes a hutch with interior accent lights, and table with 8 chairs. Table with pads measures 60′' x 42′' and extends to 88′' with 2 leaves. Will consider selling hutch separately. Wooden bookcases, Filing cabinet, Maytag washer & Whirlpool dryer, Collectible figurines (including Breyer horses and Rainbow Dreams unicorns), Small kitchen appliances, PhysioFit bike, Mattress, box spring, & rails (standard), Queen headboard, Wooden chest of drawers, Dry wash stand, Garden statue and Much more!