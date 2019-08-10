Missing Person: New Hanover sheriff’s deputies looking for Andrea Asbury

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.
Andrea Asbury, 59, was last seen at 2620 Northchase Parkway, which is the address for the Meridian Village apartments not far from Emma B. Trask Middle School and Emsley A. Laney High School.
She is 5′2″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
She has brown/blonde short hair and hazel eyes. She’s said to have tattoos on both arms.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information should call police.
