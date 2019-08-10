First Alert Forecast: slight cool down, storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hopefully you are enjoying your weekend so far and staying cool from the humid, hot weather we had today.
A cold front will slowly cross the region tomorrow dropping dew point temperatures a few degrees, making it not as oppressive as it was today. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 90s tomorrow.
A few showers and storms possible ahead of the cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of Southeastern North Carolina under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather through Saturday evening. Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours, damaging wind and some small hail so be sure to have your WECT Weather App handy!
Drier air will move in behind the front dropping rain chances to start the week. Another cold front will move in toward the middle and end of the week upping our chances for showers and storms.
Here’s a look at your 7 day forecast for the Wilmington area below, but you can always check out the forecast and conditions for your backyard on the weather app!
