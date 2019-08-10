First Alert Forecast: ample heat, few storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in with your First Alert Weather team, on this mild morning. We are about to launch into the second weekend of August and your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region is hot even for this traditionally toasty time of year.
The average high temperature for Wilmington is 89 but your First Alert Forecast for Saturday, and Sunday features middle and lower 90s. Heat index values will regularly peak above 100 degrees and that, will no doubt, tax you a little extra. Keep hydrated, take frequent breaks, and under no circumstances should you leave children or animals in the car!
Chances for an isolated and cooling shower or storm will hover around a marginal 20-30% for the two weekend days and early next week, Some of those showers and storms could be locally strong to severe Saturday. The Storm Prediction center has outlined portions of Southeastern North Carolina under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather. Slightly higher rain and storm odds are expected for the middle and end of the week, following an early week dip.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: you can always generate a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App!
Enjoy your weekend!
