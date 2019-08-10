Crash on I-40 in Pender County causes major traffic delays, DOT reports

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The DOT says a car crash on I-40 is expected to highly impact traffic.
Incident details on the DOT’s website locate the collision on I-40 near US 117 at mile marker 389 heading east, near Watha. The shoulder is closed one mile west of US 117, exit 390.
The incident reportedly began around 11:50 a.m. Saturday and is expected to end around 2 p.m.
WECT has reached out to the NC Highway Patrol for details regarding the crash.
Travelers are asked to take exit 385, NC-41 and turn right. Continue on NC-41 West to NC-11 and turn left. Continue to NC-11 south to US -117 South and turn left. Continue on US-117 to re-access I-40 at Exit 390.
