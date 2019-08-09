6-year-old left alone in hot YWCA bus, employee terminated

"The YWCA’s mission is to touch lives and build better futures for women and children through advocacy and services that foster economic independence, wellness and equal opportunities. In pursuit of our mission we provide daycare and child care. Policies and procedures, aligned with federal and state laws, are in place to prevent any incidents at the facility. On August 6, an unfortunate incident did occur and a child was left on the bus for a very short period of time. Thankfully, no harm came to the child involved in the incident. We regret that the incident occurred and wish the child and his family well.