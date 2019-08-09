6-year-old left alone in hot YWCA bus, employee terminated

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington mother is thankful her youngest son is alive after he was left alone in an after-school care bus in the hot summer sun Tuesday.
Dominique Haynes said her son, a 6-year-old Snipes Academy student, fell asleep on a bus ride from his school to the YWCA after-school care location at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Her son is one of multiple students who take the trip to the facility, but the driver didn’t notice he never exited the bus.
When the boy awoke, sometime around 4:30 p.m., he was trapped inside the parked bus after the driver had failed to notice him sleeping in the vehicle and locked the vehicle for the day.
Haynes says the child began frantically trying to get out of the bus, and was discovered by a nearby teacher who helped him escape and then took him inside.
She said she was not notified about her child’s situation until she was about to pick him up around 5 p.m., when the staff called her to inform her he was not at the church.
Instead of allowing YWCA staff to transport him, Haynes said she immediately drove to the main location on South College Road to pick him up, and then took him to the emergency room.
Other than a few minor abrasions, the child was determined to have no adverse effects as a result of being in the vehicle for at least 40 minutes, but Haynes said the experience has left both the child and her rattled.
“As a mom it hurts, it hurts so bad, you don’t want to ever think that anything going it’s going to happen to your kids,” she said. “It’s traumatizing, just thinking about it, just thinking about him in that situation.”
While obviously larger than a personal vehicle, New Hanover County Schools transportation director Ken Nance said buses still heat up in the sun, and that a child left inside one would be in just as much danger as one left in any other type of vehicle.
According to the National Weather Service, it was 87 degrees Fahrenheit at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Inside a typical car at that temperature, it can get as hot as 124 degrees inside in just 30 minutes.
YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear Executive Director Charrise Hart confirmed in a statement that the child had been left unattended in the vehicle, and the employee involved who failed to follow the center’s policies has been terminated.
She released the following statement:
According to North Carolina state law, drivers transporting children to and from childcare centers are required to follow certain protocols to maintain safety.
The state’s policy reads: “For routine transport of children to and from the center, staff must have a list of the children being transported. Staff members must use the list to check attendance as children board the vehicle and as they depart the vehicle. A list of all children being transported must be available at the center."
Haynes alleges that did not happen, and that the church staff did not notice her son was missing.
She said she has removed all of her children from the facility, and does not plan to return.
WECT contacted the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which licenses child care centers, including the YWCA.
A spokesperson said the agency is aware of the incident, and evaluating what to do next, but they could not comment on any ongoing or possible investigation.
In February 2018, DHHS took out an administrative action against the YWCA facility because of an incident involving three children who were playing on a trailer unattended, one of whom was injured.
Visits by DHHS this year have also resulted in noted violations, including concerns over student-teacher ratios.
