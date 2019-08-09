Whiteville Fire Department struggling with severe staffing shortage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Fire Department is suffering from severe understaffing in full-time and volunteer firefighter positions.
According to a report released by the agency in June, the fire department averages around 5.33 firefighters per structural incident. The requirement set by the National Fire Protection Association is 14 firefighters per incident and if the department is given a new rating under these conditions, insurance costs could increase.
Part of the problem is that the city won’t allow the department to open new positions for full-time firefighting positions, citing a tight budget. Instead, the department has been relying on volunteer firefighters.
Many of these volunteer firefighters have full-time jobs elsewhere and are unable to respond to calls. Fire Chief David Yergeau explained that there are only around 3 volunteer firefighters on his roster that he can consistently rely on to report to incidents.
Mayor Terry Mann spoke on the issue and he noted that there are part-time volunteer firefighter positions open but because Whiteville has such a small population, there is a natural lack of interest from the public.
If the department receives a poor rating from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and insurance costs do rise, the mayor noted that action will need to be taken.
“It becomes a monetary thing and if it gets to the point that we’re running into long-term problems, then we’ll have to put more money in the budget to hire full-time firefighters if we can find them,” Mann said.
