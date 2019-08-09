UNCW to hold active shooter exercise on campus next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An active shooter exercise that will include simulated gunfire will be held on UNCW’s campus on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The exercise, which will be directed by the UNCW Police Department, will take place from 8 a.m. to noon in the vicinity of Randall Library, Kenan Auditorium, Bear Hall and Deloach Hall.
Officials warn that the public may hear simulated gunfire in the area of Randall Library between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
“If you believe witnessing or hearing this exercise could create emotional or psychological distress for you, please avoid this area between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.,” the university said in a news release.
About 20 local police and other emergency responder agencies are expected to participate. While some of the responders may use their emergency lights during the exercise, they will not engage their sirens.
Randall Library will be closed from 5 p.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Kenan Auditorium, Bear Hall and Deloach Hall will close once housekeeping services have been completed Monday and will reopen at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
