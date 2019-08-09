Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control say a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.
According to an animal control official, a stray dog recently got into a fight and killed the raccoon in the Maple Hill area. Since there’s no evidence that the dog has received a rabies vaccination, officials said the dog will be euthanized after the required 72-hour hold, unless the owner comes forward during that time.
“We can’t stress enough, the importance of having your animals vaccinated for this deadly, but preventable disease,” the news release stated. “You can take your animals to a veterinarian to have them vaccinated or the Pender County Animal Shelter administers them daily.”
Rabies is a deadly disease that is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. All mammals are susceptible to rabies and it is nearly always fatal, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Rabies can be prevented in humans with timely and appropriate treatment. In North Carolina the disease most often occurs in wild animals especially skunks, raccoons, bats and foxes. Raccoon rabies is present in the raccoon population in virtually every North Carolina county, state health officials say.
Pender County officials say if your animal is attacked or bitten by a wild animal, report it to local animal control authorities.
